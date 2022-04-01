ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 73,520 Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,520 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Biotech were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

