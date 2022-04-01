ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TPI Composites by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in TPI Composites by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 419,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

