ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,261. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $802.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

