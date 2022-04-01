Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

