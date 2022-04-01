Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.87 ($7.54).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.19 ($5.71) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.40 and its 200-day moving average is €5.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

