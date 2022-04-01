Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 243,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of AIP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

