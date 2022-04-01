Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.79%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

