Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 535.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Asahi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

