Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 535.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.