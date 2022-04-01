Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $115,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

ABG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $160.64. 3,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.03. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

