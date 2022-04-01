Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ashland Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

