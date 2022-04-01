ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.33.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

