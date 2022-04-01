ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,061.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASOMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.09) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,040 ($39.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

