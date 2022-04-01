Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $165.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

