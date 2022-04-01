Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $165.37 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.