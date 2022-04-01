Assura (LON:AGR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 68.33 ($0.90) on Friday. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

