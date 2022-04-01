Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AIZ traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.11. 3,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.74.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

