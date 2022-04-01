Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In related news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

