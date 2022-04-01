Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Athersys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 339,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 335,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Athersys by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 292,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Athersys has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

