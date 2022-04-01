Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of ATLC opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

