Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Down 5.7%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.39 and last traded at $81.41. Approximately 15,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 706,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,011 shares of company stock worth $2,450,652. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

