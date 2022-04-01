ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $625.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

