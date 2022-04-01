Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lessened by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.26. 61,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

