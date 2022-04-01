Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Get Automax Motors alerts:

Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.