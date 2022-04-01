AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,865,408 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $248.37 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.21 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

