AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

