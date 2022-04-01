Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $69,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,257 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 99.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,768,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 882,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 383,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 4.46.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

