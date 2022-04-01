Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.82 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.