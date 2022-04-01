Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

