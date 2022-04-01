Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,666. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average of $207.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

