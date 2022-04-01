Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after buying an additional 399,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $228.58. 3,455,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,218. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

