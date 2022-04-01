Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 724,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 752,334 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

