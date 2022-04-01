Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 549,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

