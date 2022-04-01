Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

EFV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,809 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

