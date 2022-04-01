Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

