Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.