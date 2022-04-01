Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) were down 6.9% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 2,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 410,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

