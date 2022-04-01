AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00.

AVDX traded down 0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching 8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.37.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

