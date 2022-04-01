Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVVIY. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.33.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

