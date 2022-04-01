Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of AXLA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

