Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,713. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

