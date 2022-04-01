B. Riley Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

