Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.25 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.19 ($5.71) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.65.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

