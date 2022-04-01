Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $132.30

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.30, but opened at $143.69. Baidu shares last traded at $141.58, with a volume of 209,407 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.