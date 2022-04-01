Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $132.30

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.30, but opened at $143.69. Baidu shares last traded at $141.58, with a volume of 209,407 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.82.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
