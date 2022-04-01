Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 461,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 147,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

