Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKRGet Rating) to announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. 10,982,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,470. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

