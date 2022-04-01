Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Philip Harrison Sells 79,521 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.45), for a total value of £209,140.23 ($273,958.91).

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.37) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

