Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.