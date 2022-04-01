Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

