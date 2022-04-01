Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

