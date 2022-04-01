Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on May 9th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002673.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.64 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

